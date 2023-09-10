JMP Securities Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

GWRE stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $381,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

