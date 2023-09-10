Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KELTF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.52.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

