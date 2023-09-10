Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Keppel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

