KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 966.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680,240 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Citigroup upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.