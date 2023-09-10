Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,189,000 after acquiring an additional 346,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

