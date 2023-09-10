Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.