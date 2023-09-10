KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $715.00

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €715.00 ($768.82) and last traded at €700.00 ($752.69), with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €700.00 ($752.69).

The company has a market capitalization of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €645.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €576.17.

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

