Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 4% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.25 and last traded at $84.22. 30,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 153,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $907.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,042.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Articles

