Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT Raised to $10.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Lantronix by 118.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

