Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 751.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

