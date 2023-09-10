Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $86.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

