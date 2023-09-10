Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92.

On Monday, August 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83.

On Monday, August 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24.

On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42.

On Friday, June 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $586.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $587.55. The company has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.40 and a 200-day moving average of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 308.9% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

