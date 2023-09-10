Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

