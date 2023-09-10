Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $3,326,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total transaction of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $224.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

