Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Down 0.5%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.62). Approximately 23,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 384,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.65).
The firm has a market cap of £581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,075.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 565.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 539.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
