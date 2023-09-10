Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.10

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.10 and last traded at $105.37, with a volume of 544928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.