Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $250.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of MEDP opened at $271.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. Medpace has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $274.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,632 shares of company stock worth $11,004,885 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,927,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,010,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

