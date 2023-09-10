Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Metso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.
