Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 121,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Minnova Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Minnova

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.