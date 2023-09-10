Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 1,191 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

