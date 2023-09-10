Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.23 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

