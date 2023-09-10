Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.