Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.