Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

