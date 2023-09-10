Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $420,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

