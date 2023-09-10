Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

