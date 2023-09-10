Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

