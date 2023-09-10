Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $241.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

