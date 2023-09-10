Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $386.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

