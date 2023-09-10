Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5,179.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 782,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 767,617 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $932,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Sysco by 13.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,298,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,648,000 after acquiring an additional 846,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.