Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,255,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $409.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

