Missouri Trust & Investment Co Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Clorox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

Clorox stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

