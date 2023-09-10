Missouri Trust & Investment Co Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

