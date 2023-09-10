Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.