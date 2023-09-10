Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $28,000 Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $18,683,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $146.10 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.73 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

