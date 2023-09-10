Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $46,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,202,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,910,000 after buying an additional 963,916 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 328,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5,301.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.