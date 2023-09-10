Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

