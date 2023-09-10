Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

