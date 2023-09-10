Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $29,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.