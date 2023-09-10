Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $46,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

