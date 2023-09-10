Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 450 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after buying an additional 423,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

