Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

