Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

