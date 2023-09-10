Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

