Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,558 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

