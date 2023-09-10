Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 955 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.