Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after purchasing an additional 657,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 488,357 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,357,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $363.79 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

