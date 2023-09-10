Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $78.78 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

