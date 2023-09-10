Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

