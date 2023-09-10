Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $448.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

